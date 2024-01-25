Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 307,749 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $11,589,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 41.9% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 308,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,907 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,036.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,616 shares of company stock worth $1,760,385. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

