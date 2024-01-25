Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $750.22 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $768.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $687.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.69.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

