Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.