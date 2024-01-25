Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Infosys by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,961,000 after acquiring an additional 440,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

