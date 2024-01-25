Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PAA opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAA

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.