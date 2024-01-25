Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 364,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 194,752 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 42.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.