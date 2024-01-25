Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 112,603 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

