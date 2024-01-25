Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,060,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sabre by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 375,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $423,963. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.