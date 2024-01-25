Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

