Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

