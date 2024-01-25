Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

SPFF opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

