Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,312 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

SGDM stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $31.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.