Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 326.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CVY opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

