Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $276,000 Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

JIG opened at $58.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

