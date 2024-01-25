Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $286,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,696,000 after buying an additional 756,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 1,095,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

