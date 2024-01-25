Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GSEP opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31.

