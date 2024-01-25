Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Allegion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allegion by 96.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion Trading Down 1.1 %

Allegion stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

