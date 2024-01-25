Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

