Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$51.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.81.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$35.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$39.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1753555 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. Insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

