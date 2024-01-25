Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $128.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as $127.43 and last traded at $123.51, with a volume of 709254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.
Get Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.