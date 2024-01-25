Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $128.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as $127.43 and last traded at $123.51, with a volume of 709254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

