Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.44.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$166.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$170.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

