Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $638.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.44. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $646.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

