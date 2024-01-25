Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

