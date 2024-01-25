Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

