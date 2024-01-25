Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFFN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $815.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $207,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.