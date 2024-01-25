Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 617.82% and a negative net margin of 208.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

