Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NYSE FUN opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

