Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 2,287 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $194.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

