CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CNP opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

