CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,815 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

