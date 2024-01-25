Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,140 ($14.49) to GBX 1,025 ($13.02) in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

