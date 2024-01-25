Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 500.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 58.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

