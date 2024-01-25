Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $8.97 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $158.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

