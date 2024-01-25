Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of CHRD opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average of $160.23. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,678. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

