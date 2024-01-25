Christopher Swift Sells 46,818 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,415,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98.

On Friday, January 12th, Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.