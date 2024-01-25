CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$16.23. CI Financial shares last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 328,224 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC cut their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.43.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of C$616.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5086957 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

