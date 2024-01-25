Citigroup Increases Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $30.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Camping World stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 2.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,885,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 1,908,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

