Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.36)-($0.44) EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. Clearfield has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $78.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

