Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,982 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,464,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,608,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $11,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

