CMS Energy (CMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in CMS Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

