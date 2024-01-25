CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Trading Up 2.2%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 7,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

