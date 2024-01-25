Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Western Union by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

