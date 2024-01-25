Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ambev by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.