Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

