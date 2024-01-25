Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

