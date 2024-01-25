Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,423.62 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,528.12. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,394.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.