Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $204.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.27.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

