Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 35.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $141.19 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.