Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

