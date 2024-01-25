Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,580 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in WaFd by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth $6,921,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WaFd Trading Up 0.9 %
WaFd stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
WaFd Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 29.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
About WaFd
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
